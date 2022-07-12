An attorney who failed to repay a $2,500 retainer fee to a former client should be suspended for six months and until further order of the court, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Rebecca Suzanne Murray was the subject of a two-count complaint related to her representation of Todd Kalas. In December 2020, Kalas hired Murray to represent him in a pending rule to show cause in McHenry County Circuit Court, according to the complaint. He paid her a $2,500 retainer …