A lawyer who violated the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct amid personal legal troubles should be suspended for two years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board. Kenneth D. Labudda, a patent attorney who runs an independent practice in Lake Zurich, was not present for his virtual hearing with the hearing board panel on Sept. 8, nor did he have counsel appear on his behalf. Christine P. Anderson appeared on behalf of the ARDC administrator.In October 2018, Labudda’s …