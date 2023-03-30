An attorney who made comments in the courtroom disparaging a federal judge’s rulings should be suspended for 90 days stayed by a year’s probation, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Alison H. Motta was the subject of a two-count complaint in relation to her representation of Vandetta Redwood in a criminal trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.Motta allegedly made audible comments disparaging or disagreeing with Judge Amy St. Eve’s …