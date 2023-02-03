An attorney who made vulgar comments to opposing counsel, failed to inform a former client of a judgment against them and failed to inform a client of garnishment funds owed to them should be suspended for six months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Matthew Eric Peek was the subject of a three-count complaint, charging him with failing to act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing a client, failing to promptly inform the client of a decision or …