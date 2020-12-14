An attorney who pocketed money from double-billed invoices should have his law license suspended, an Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board ruled.Robert J. Hankes faces a one-count complaint of engaging in dishonest conduct in violation of Rule 8.4(c). He was a shareholder at Vedder Price P.C. until the firm uncovered his conduct and fired him. Hankes reported himself to the ARDC.Between January 2018 and September 2019, Hankes sent nine invoices totaling $108,674 directly to the …