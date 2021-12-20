A Chicago attorney who improperly represented clients despite a conflict of interest should be suspended for four months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.A panel of the hearing board also found that Paul Anthony Tanzillo of the Tanzillo Law Group failed to communicate and consult with his clients, a Twin Peaks restaurant in Orland Park and four of its employees. The location permanently closed in 2019.Tanzillo represented the parties after they were accused of …