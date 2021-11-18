A lawyer who helped set up a website that published defamatory comments about a judge should be suspended for 60 days, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.Margaret Jean Lowery, an attorney based in Belleville, was charged with “making statements impugning a judge’s integrity, which she knew were false or with reckless disregard for their truth,” which she was accused to have done via multiple channels, including a website, a Facebook page and a …