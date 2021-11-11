A lawyer who repeatedly mishandled clients’ funds should be suspended for two years, according to a majority of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Review Board in a 2-1 split decision.Ryan S. Kosztya, who owns his own firm in Joliet, began representing Lisa Romano — formerly known as Banyai — in 2014 in a dissolution matter. Pursuant to a court order, Kosztya agreed to hold in escrow a $10,400 income tax refund paid to Romano and her former husband.His business account later became overdrawn …