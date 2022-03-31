A lawyer who spent more than $70,000 in settlement funds belonging to a client should be suspended for one year, according to a majority of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.Philip Edwin Koenig, a sole practitioner, was the subject of a one-count complaint charging him with failing to safeguard client funds and engaging in dishonest conduct in violation of Rules 1.15(a) and 8.4(c) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.Koenig appeared before the hearing board, which found …