A lawyer who sent threatening and harassing emails to other attorneys should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Felipe Nery Gomez is the subject of a three-count complaint alleging that he violated rules of professional conduct in three separate matters.The ARDC administrator asked that the hearing board recommend Gomez be disbarred. The board instead advised that Gomez be suspended for three years and until further order of the court.In …