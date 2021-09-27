A lawyer who embezzled almost $80,000 from former clients should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Review Board.Robert John Hankes, a former employee of Vedder Price P.C., was found to have created false invoices for his former clients Fortress Investment Group and GA Tellesis.Between 2018 and 2019, Hankes created and sent nine invoices to Fortress customers, while being aware that these invoices “sought payment for services in which Fortress already …