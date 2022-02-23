An attorney suspended in 2017 for neglecting his client’s cases and failing to refund unearned fees should be reinstated, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Michael David Elkin has addressed his contributing health issue and paid restitution, the board noted in its report Thursday.Elkin was found to have neglected four legal matters, failed to respond to his clients’ requests for information, failed to refund unearned fees to clients and made false …