Early-career women attorneys in Illinois outnumbered male attorneys with similar experience levels for the first time in 2023, according to data from the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.While men still outnumber women in the broader makeup of Illinois lawyers, women in practice for less than five years outnumbered men 50.8% to 49.2%, according to the ARDC’s annual report, released Tuesday.The report summarized the commission’s own work as well as data and trends in the Illinois legal …