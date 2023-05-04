An attorney convicted of mail and wire fraud in connection with a real-estate scheme should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.The board affirmed the hearing board’s recommendation and rejected the administrator’s request for a harsher penalty.David William Belconis was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator, charging him with committing criminal acts that reflect adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness and fitness …