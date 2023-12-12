The Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission review board affirmed a recommendation to disbar an attorney who misused more than $341,000 of client money and treated one trust account as a “personal slush fund.” Leonard S. DeFranco appealed the ARDC hearing board’s finding that he committed the charged misconduct and its recommendation that he be disbarred.DeFranco was previously found to have converted more than $161,600 belonging to his elderly client Francis Ferrone, who had dementia. DeFranco was …