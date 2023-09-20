An attorney who made false representations in a foreclosure should be required to complete the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Professionalism Seminar in addition to the previously advised two-year suspension, according to the ARDC review board. The board rejected the administrator’s request on appeal for a stiffer sanction recommendation of two years and until further order of the court. Peter G. Limperis, owner of Law Offices of Peter G. Limperis, was charged with entering into a business …