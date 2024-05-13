An attorney who misrepresented his trial experience while serving as an assistant state’s attorney and applying for two prominent positions should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.The review board affirmed the hearing board ruling and rejected Scott I. Jacobson’s request on appeal for a reduced sanction.Jacobson was charged with two counts of engaging in dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation in violation of the Illinois Rules of …