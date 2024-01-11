An attorney who dishonestly misappropriated more than $375,000 in funds from six different clients, including several clients with disabilities and children of a deceased police officer, should be disbarred, according to Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Jason R. Caraway of Belleville was charged with six counts of misappropriation of client funds and failing to refund an unearned fee.He was also charged with making misrepresentations to a client in a seventh matter where he lied …