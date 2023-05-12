An attorney accused of converting $25,000 of a third party’s money without permission should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board. The review board affirmed a previous sanction recommendation from the hearing board. Matthew E. Gurvey of Law Office of Matthew E. Gurvey P.C. was charged with engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, in violation of Rule 8.4(c) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.He was previously …