A lawyer who helped set up a website that published defamatory comments about a judge as he sought retention should be suspended for 30 days, rather than 60, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Review Board.Margaret Jean Lowery, an attorney based in Belleville, was the subject of a four-count complaint from the administrator. She was charged with making false statements impugning the integrity of a judge via multiple channels, including a website, Facebook page and a telephone …