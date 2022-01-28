A lawyer who misappropriated more than $120,000 in client funds should be disbarred, according to a 2-1 majority of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.Respondent Valarie Pope Franklin was the subject of a 13-count complaint charging her with dishonestly appropriating about $122,000 of her clients’ settlement funds, in violation of Rules 1.15(a) and 8.4(c) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.Franklin’s bank statements show that, between 2014 and 2016, she frequently …