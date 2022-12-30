An attorney who misused more than $86,000 of client funds should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.George Louis Acosta of Acosta & Associates was the subject of a six-count complaint from the administrator, charging him with “failing to safeguard client funds and engaging in dishonest conduct,” in violation of Rules 1.15(a) and 8.4(c) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.The complaint alleged that Acosta intentionally …