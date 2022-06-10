An attorney who failed to act diligently and communicate with clients in immigration matters should be suspended for five months stayed by a year’s probation, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.Barbara Ann Susman was the subject of a four-count amended complaint by the administrator, charging her with failing to act diligently and failing to properly communicate with her clients in three immigration matters, failing to return an unearned fee in one of the matters, …