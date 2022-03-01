A lawyer who committed criminal acts that reflect adversely on his fitness as a lawyer should be suspended for at least 18 months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Jeffrey Allen McIntyre was the subject of a three-count complaint stating that he was subject to discipline pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 770 and that his prior criminal conduct “tends to defeat the administration of justice or to bring the courts or legal profession into disrepute.”McIntyre previously …