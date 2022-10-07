An attorney accused of misusing thousands of dollars from an IOLTA account should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.David Louis Bartelsmeyer was the subject of a three-count complaint, charging him with improperly using more than $11,000 belonging to Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund, Inc. (ATG) for personal obligations, giving ATG altered bank statements from his IOLTA account in an attempt to conceal his failure to remit the money he owed …