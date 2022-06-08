An attorney who was convicted of bank fraud should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.The board’s report and recommendation, filed Tuesday, resulted from a default proceeding as the respondent failed to participate in the hearing.Carlo P. Palladinetti was charged with violating the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibit lawyers from committing criminal acts that “reflect adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a …