An attorney who mishandled funds belonging to 10 clients and falsely alleged a former employee had stolen a large amount of cash from the office should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report, a panel of the Hearing Board concluded Valarie Pope Franklin of Valarie Pope Franklin & Associates in Oak Park violated Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct 1.15(a) and 8.4(c).Franklin ran afoul of Rule 1.15(a) by failing to safeguard the funds …