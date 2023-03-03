The good news is that President Joe Biden recently announced his plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations in May — making the pandemic an endemic. The bad news is that Chicago is still feeling the aftermath of enforced quarantines, mandatory masks and isolation. It may feel it for several more years.For example, look at Chicago’s downtown. Many offices remain relatively vacant, as companies have given their employees the option to work remotely. This has caused a number of restaurants and bars in the Loop …