The village of Arlington Heights can pursue a lawsuit to recover more than $1 million in sales tax from a Cooper’s Hawk restaurant that the state incorrectly paid to neighboring Rolling Meadows, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled 2-1 that the trial judge incorrectly determined that the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) had jurisdiction over the case and that the doctrine of nonliability applied.The dissenting justice wrote that the majority incorrectly relied on another …