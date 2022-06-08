WASHINGTON — A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill him.Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, who was identified in a criminal complaint charging him with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice, was dressed in black when he arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb.Roske, 26, had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties …