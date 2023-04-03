Armstrong Teasdale LLP added Chicago-based litigation boutique firm Novack and Macey to its national law firm. The addition of a Chicago location marks St. Louis-based Armstrong’s 13th new office in five years. The firm assumed Novack and Macey’s existing space at Boeing’s corporate offices, 100 N. Riverside Plaza. The combination, effective at the start of April, adds about 50 lawyers and staff from Novack and Macey, increasing Armstrong’s firmwide roster to more than 800 employees internationally. It now has roughly 200 …