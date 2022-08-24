A woman who contends her ex-boyfriend falsely accused her of making a prank call to 911 has stated a Fourth Amendment claim against the Chicago police officers who arrested her, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois held Sheila Common adequately alleged that police did not have probable cause to take her into custody on a charge of filing a false police report.But Coleman dismissed Common’s claim that the officers violated …