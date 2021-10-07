A federal judge has ordered the city of Chicago to produce documents related to a putative class-action suit challenging the Chicago Police Department’s policy of prohibiting some arrestees from posting bond at the police station.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois compelled the city to produce by Oct. 18 certain documents pertaining to the development and adoption of CPD’s Special Order preventing arrestees from posting bond at the station if they are …