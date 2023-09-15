NEW YORK — Three artworks believed stolen during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector and entertainer have been seized from the Art Institute of Chicago and museums in two other states by New York law enforcement authorities.The works by Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele were all previously owned by Fritz Grünbaum, a cabaret performer and songwriter who died at the Dachau concentration camp in 1941.The art was seized Wednesday from the Art Institute, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh and the Allen Memorial …