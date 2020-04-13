Gary Zhao

Five local bar associations publicly called on law enforcement officials to address hate crimes and racist incidents against Asian Americans stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian American Bar Association of Greater Chicago, the Chinese American Bar Association of Greater Chicago, the South Asian Bar Association, the Filipino American Lawyers Association of Chicago and the Korean American Bar Association sent joint letters to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul and Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly M. Foxx, asking them to use their offices to protect the Asian American community from discrimination and violence.

The groups wrote they are witnessing “a rising tide of xenophobic acts against Asian Americans and Pacific Islander nationally and in Illinois, and we do not expect these acts to subside without a firm response from the government at every level.”

The groups want Raoul and Foxx to meet virtually with members of the associations to discuss the situation and issue official statements condemning racist attacks and harassment and “affirming a commitment to be vigilant and ready to prosecute hate crimes.”

They also seek the creation of a hotline to report hate crimes and discrimination related to the pandemic, similar to a system recently established in New York by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James.

“We want people to know that there’s a way to officially report these crimes, which are committed because you’re a certain race or ethnicity,” said Gary Zhao, the president of the AABA and a partner at SmithAmundsen. “Some of the people impacted by this may be immigrants with language barriers or may be undocumented, so they are hesitant to walk into a police station and tell someone what happened.”

In the letters’ closing statement the five bar organizations emphasized the community nature of the problem and urge people to unite.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, our whole community is facing a crisis,” the letter states. “This is a time when we need to come together and set aside our differences and biases so that we can overcome this crisis as a community. This is a time for quick action by our community’s leaders to take on racism and xenophobia directly.”

Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Tandra Simonton told the Daily Law Bulletin on Friday that Foxx and staff members scheduled a meeting with the AABA this week.

“The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing justice as well as focusing on public safety for everyone in our communities, and we recognize that circumstances surrounding this unprecedented pandemic are especially alarming,” she wrote in an emailed statement.

Tori Joseph, a spokeswoman for Raoul’s office, recommended that victims of discrimination report the incidents to the attorney general’s office.

“Attorney General Raoul condemns hate and discrimination in the strongest terms possible,” she said. “Racism and discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated, and the Attorney General encourages people to visit his website for guidance to be informed of their civil rights during this crisis.”

Reports, both official and anecdotal, of race-based incidents against Asian Americans have been increasing since February, according to the Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council, or A3PCON, an national community relations organization.

A3PCON logged 1,135 reports of COVID-19 based discrimination in its first two weeks of data collection ending April 3. Those do not all amount to hate crimes, but they are still dangerous examples of racism and xenophobia, Zhao said.

Most of those incidents consisted of verbal harassment or shunning at businesses, parks or on public transit, and most were directed at younger women. Reports from Illinois contributed about 2% of the incidents, while 31% percent took place in California and just under 13% in New York.

“It’s not just things we’re seeing on the news,” Zhao said. “Our members in the bar associations have been subject to racism recently as a result of this pandemic.”

Zhao said an AABA board member was wearing a mask on a plane in the early days of the U.S. outbreak and had a fellow passenger refuse to sit next to her.

“Presumably they moved because she was Asian and she was wearing a mask,” Zhao said. “In Asian culture though, that is quite common.”

Zhao also said one of his daughters was harassed at her elementary school before the state issued the stay-at-home order in March, being told by other students she couldn’t play with them because she was Chinese and would give them the coronavirus.

“We complained to the school about how she was treated, but that’s what really got me moving on this,” he said. “Even kids are saying things like that. It really reflects all this rhetoric out there calling it the ‘Chinese Virus’ or the ‘Wuhan Virus,’ linking it to a specific ethnicity, which are just lies.”

The virus was first detected at a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The World Health Organization coined the new illness as COVID-19, a shortened form of “coronavirus disease 2019,” in a deliberate choice not to stigmatize any people, places or animals as has been done with many prior contagious diseases.

“We’re hoping for action to protect Asian Americans against the rise of racist attacks,” Zhao said. “Our political leaders and law enforcement officials should let the public know that there are consequences for harassing and attacking people.”

The bar associations also joined an open letter signed by hundreds of Asian American organizations and human rights groups asking President Donald Trump and other elected officials to denounce racist attacks.

“The landscape of the country has changed for Asian Americans recently because of the messages being put out there by some of our political leaders and certain media outlets,” Zhao said. “These incidents are being reported every day, and many people were shocked when we first started speaking out about it, so we feel it is our responsibility as lawyers and bar association leaders to help protect our community.”