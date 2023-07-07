WASHINGTON — For a century, the League of Women Voters in Florida formed bonds with marginalized residents by helping them register to vote — and, in recent years, those efforts have extended to the growing Asian American and Asian immigrant communities.But a state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May would have forced the group to alter its strategy.The legislation would have imposed a $50,000 fine on third-party voter registration organizations if the staff or volunteers who handle or collect the forms have …