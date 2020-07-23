Five people ousted from jobs with a west-suburban township government got the go-ahead to pursue claims their new boss improperly considered their politics when firing them.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday held qualified immunity does not shield Milton Township assessor Chris E. LeVan from a claim he violated the First Amendment.The claim is included in a lawsuit brought by five deputy assessors fired after LeVan took office in January 2014.The deputies maintain they lost their jobs because they publicly …