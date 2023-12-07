Attorneys Rima Kapitan and Joseph Milburn, from left, CAIR-Chicago executive director Ahmed Rehab and Muslim Bar Association board member Mona Elgindy listen Wednesday as Jinan Chehade discusses her rescinded job offer from Foley & Lardner at a press conference at the Council on American Islamic Relations’ Chicago office. — Emma Oxnevad/Chicago Daily Law BulletinAn attorney whose job offer at Foley & Lardner in Chicago was rescinded over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war alleged Wednesday that she was the …