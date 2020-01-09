More than four years after Associates Asset Management sued Robert Cruz on a promissory note, a Cook County judge gave AAM a $120,402 judgment — over Cruz’s objection that the act of serving him with the complaint didn’t satisfy the notice-and-cure provisions in the note and an accompanying mortgage — but the Illinois Appellate Court reversed. AAM failed to comply with conditions precedent for declaring a default and accelerating the debt. Further, these failures couldn’t be brushed off as insignificant technicalities …