A federal appeals court declined to revive an asylum application filed by a Honduran man whose family became involved in a bloody feud with another family more than 25 years ago.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Melvin Javier Osorio-Morales failed to prove he is a refugee as defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act.A refugee is someone who is “unable or unwilling” to return to his or her home country “because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, …