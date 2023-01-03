WASHINGTON — When lawyers argue before the U.S. Supreme Court, a small white light goes on to tell them when their time is almost expired, and then a red light signals when they should stop. But arguments this term are extending well beyond the red light’s cue.Arguments that usually lasted an hour in the morning have stretched well beyond two, and on many days it’s long past lunchtime before the court breaks.The lengthy arguments have to do with a change the justices have made to their argument style, a …