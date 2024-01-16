The family of a man who died of a heart attack while hospitalized after an appendectomy does not have a medical negligence case against the attending physician, a federal judge ruled.In July 2017, Timothy Dobine, 43, died while under the care of medical staff at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.His family sued in state and federal court.They sued the U.S. government under the Federal Tort Claims Act alleging that attending physician Morgan Madison, who worked for a federally qualified healthcare center, provided …