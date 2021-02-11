RICHMOND, Texas — Texas attorney Rod Ponton’s appearance as a fluffy kitten during an online court hearing provided a moment of levity to a pandemic- and Zoom-fatigued world.But that specific, adorable filter may be tough to find for anyone looking to replicate the viral moment.Ponton told The Associated Press that he was using his assistant’s 10-year-old desktop Dell computer when he logged in for a routine civil forfeiture hearing Tuesday in Presidio County, Texas, where he serves as prosecutor. Ponton says his …