A federal judge ordered the Prohibition Junction Sports Bar & Grill in Oswego to give a former employee unredacted versions of certain notes and emails its attorney wrote while investigating the woman’s allegation that a co-worker harassed her.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert of the Northern District of Illinois held the material redacted from the notes the attorney took and the emails he sent to Prohibition Junction owner Kevin Fialko is not shielded from discovery in Natalia Hubert …