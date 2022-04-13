Where attorney repeatedly disregarded court orders and abandoned clients, petition was dismissed, sanctions imposed, and new show cause order issued.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a petition for review from a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals.In November 2021, William Camacho-Valdez petitioned for review of the denial of his applications for asylum, withholding of removal, and relief under the Convention Against Torture. Removal was scheduled to occur the same day, so Camacho-Valdez’ attorney …