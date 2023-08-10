Two attorneys for American Kitchen Delights Inc. do not have to sit for depositions in the food manufacturer’s lawsuit accusing the city of Harvey of illegally barricading its factory, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion to compel the testimony of Jonathan R. Treat of the Treat Law Office P.C. and Dennis E. Both of the Law Offices of Dennis E. Both in Darien.Both represents American Kitchen in its suit, which alleges the …