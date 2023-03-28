A dispute over legal fees between a Chicago-based manufacturing corporation and a Glen Ellyn law firm is subject to binding mediation even though the corporation terminated representation, a state appellate panel ruled.Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a former client of Michael P. Mazza, LLC, lost its bid to challenge the enforcement of the firm’s alternative dispute resolution provision of its legal fee agreement.In a non-precedential Rule 23 order Friday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the judgment …