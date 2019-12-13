The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has denied a Rock Island lawyer’s request to remove the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal from office because her law registration reflects her married name.Villarreal is listed as “Dora A. Nieman” with the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission, which compiles the master roll of attorneys authorized to practice in Illinois.Before she married in 2015, her name registered with the ARDC was “Dora A. Villarreal Miller.” In a letter sent to the Illinois …