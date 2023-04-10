Where an attorney is hired on a contingency fee via a contract that violates the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, but is terminated, the contingency fee cannot be used to determine the amount of that attorney’s quantum meruit award.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, affirmed in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia A. Horan.Daniel O’Brien Sr. (Dan Sr.) passed away in 2013. His wife, Mary O’Brien, passed away in 2013. Dan Sr. and Mary had complex estate plans involving …