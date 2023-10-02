An attorney who attended depositions for another firm’s personal injury case is not entitled to fees from the settlement, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court reversed the judgment of the Cook County Circuit Court, which awarded Nicholas Lane $55,000 in attorney fees.The panel found that the trial court erred in granting Lane’s lien petition because there is no evidence supporting that an attorney-client relationship existed between him and plaintiffs Philippe LeRoy and Jory …